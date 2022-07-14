Zaheer A Janjua meets American Ambassador in Ottawa
Zaheer A Janjua meets American Ambassador in Ottawa
DNA
Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Canada Mr. Zaheer A. Janjua met the U.S. Ambassador to Canada Mr. David L. Cohen in the Canadian capital today.
During the meeting, both the envoys discussed matters of mutual interest. High Commissioner Zaheer A Janjua said “the Pakistan-US partnership remains strong”.
US Ambassador Mr. David L. Cohen welcomed Mr. Zaheer A. Janjua on the assumption of his diplomatic responsibilities in Canada. He said both the United States and Pakistan were marking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations this year.
