Zabiullah appreciates Pakistan for supporting Afghanistan

Agencies

ISLAMABAD, Sep 26: Acting Deputy Information Minister of Afghanistan Zabihullah Mujahid Sunday appreciated Pakistan for supporting Afghanistan before the international community.

In an interview to Pakistan Television, he said Pakistan had demanded of the international community to establish better ties with Afghanistan.

Pakistan was our neighbouring country and Afghanistan was thankful for Pakistan’s stance regarding Afghanistan, he said.

The minister said Afghanistan wanted good relations with the international community and desired to expand trade and economic ties.

“We hope that neighbouring countries will continue to extend support to Afghanistan before the international community.” He said many countries had raised voice in our favour before the international community and the United States.

Qatar, Uzbekistan and other countries had also adopted a positive stance towards Afghanistan, he said adding six days back China and Russia talked in our favour at the United Nations General Assembly.

The relations of Afghanistan will its neighbours and the international community were important, he noted. He said war had ended in Panjshir and “we do not desire war with anybody”.

Time had come that the Afghan nation should work for progress and prosperity of Afghanistan, he said. After peace in Afghanistan our priority was to expand trade with other countries, he told.

He warned that if any group would attack Afghanistan or would fight with the government, action would be taken. He said Afghanistan would be further connected by road to Peshawar and different cities of Pakistan.

To a question, he said the desecration of Pakistani flag at the Afghan border was an unfortunate incident. The minister assured that action would be taken against anybody who would damage relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

To a question, he said if an invitation was extended to Afghan leadership for a visit to Pakistan, it would be considered. Zabihullah said the Afghan government condemned the human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Afghan government would continue to provide diplomatic and political support to oppressed Muslims in different parts of the world, he concluded.