Yuri Gagarin monument unveiled in Islamabad

DNA

ISLAMABAD, NOV 28: A monument honouring Yuri Gagarin — the first human to journey into space — was unveiled on Wednesday at Islamabad’s F-9 Fatima Jinnah Park, marking a new chapter in Russia–Pakistan scientific and cultural cooperation.

The ceremony was attended by Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev, Pakistan’s Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Russian Ambassador Albert P. Khorev, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Russia Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, and Russian pilot-cosmonaut and Hero of Russia Elena Serova.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Tsivilev said, “This is the greatest feat in our shared history. A huge number of scientists are engaged in space research. Let this work benefit all countries of the world.”

He also announced that Islamabad will host a Russia–Pakistan conference next year, dedicated to advancing cooperation in cosmonautics and space infrastructure — a development welcomed by both sides as a major step towards expanding bilateral scientific collaboration.

The inauguration coincided with the 10th meeting of the Russia–Pakistan Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation, currently underway in Islamabad.

The Russian Embassy expressed gratitude to the International Charitable Fund “Dialogue of Cultures – United World” for donating the bust of Yuri Gagarin, to the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange for its support in the installation, and to Pakistani authorities for facilitating the project.

The monument is expected to serve as a symbol of expanding people-to-people ties and growing cooperation between Russia and Pakistan in science, technology, and culture.