Yunnan Continues Contributing for Social Uplift in Pakistan

Yunnan province of China continues its valued contribution for uplift of underprivileged population of Pakistan and for safeguarding the environment of the country. A special ceremony was organized in Islamabad to introduce two initiatives of the province – “Yunnan Pani” and “Go Green Pakistan.”

Under Yunnan Pani, resident of various localities of Islamabad Capital territory (ICT) have been provided access to clean and safe drinking water through recently installed solar-powered wells / pumps. A sizeable number of people is benefitting from this facility, who earlier lacked it. It has visibly helped in raising their quality of life and reducing their hardships.

In case of Go Green Pakistan, the Chinese province is planting over 6000 trees, with a target to ensure long-term survival of over 5000 of them at least, along M-5, in collaboration with National Highway Authority (NHA). This initiate is playing an important role in greening of an area which badly needs tree cover, in interior Sindh. The project was inaugurated by Federal Minister for Communications, Maulana Asad Mahmood, recently.

Overseas Representative Office of the province and Yunnan Provincial People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries are playing a leading role in these initiatives.

The above mentioned initiatives by Yunnan are all set to contribute positively towards all-round development of Pakistan. The province plans to continue and expand such social impact contributions in future as well.