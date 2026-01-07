Youth empowerment and academia–industry linkage vital for national progress, says RCCI Chief

ISLAMABAD, JAN 7: /DNA/ – The human resource development is the cornerstone of sustainable national progress, no economy can achieve long-term growth without empowering its youth. The President of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI), Mr. Usman Shaukat, expressed these views while addressing a Job Fair at Iqra University Islamabad, where he participated as Chief Guest along with Senior Vice President RCCI Khalid Farooq Qazi and Executive Committee Member Ali Waqas.

Addressing students and faculty, the RCCI President Usman Shaukat highlighted the critical importance of academia–industry collaboration, noting that chambers of commerce and the business community have always played a proactive role in bridging the gap between education and employment. He said such partnerships are essential to equip students with market-relevant skills and to ensure a brighter and more secure future for Pakistan.

Mr. Usman Shaukat remarked that while advanced technologies and artificial intelligence are transforming industries worldwide, human intelligence, creativity, and critical thinking remain the most valuable assets of any organization. “Even the most technology-driven companies acknowledge that technology can never fully replace the human touch. Sustainable growth whether in industry or society will always depend on people,” he added.

Encouraging students to actively engage with participating organizations, he advised them to share their perspectives, suggestions, and constructive feedback. He noted that such interaction not only reflects confidence and analytical thinking but also helps potential employers identify talent with problem-solving capabilities.

Referring to a recent Gallup survey, the RCCI President said that Pakistani youth have shown remarkable optimism regarding the country’s economic outlook for 2026, even more positive than many countries in the region. He added that improved macroeconomic indicators, including reduced inflation, stronger foreign exchange reserves, improved current account position, and the strong performance of the stock market, reflect growing economic stability.

However, he stressed that these macroeconomic gains must now translate into microeconomic growth by reducing the cost of doing business and creating an enabling environment for enterprises. He concluded by congratulating Iqra University on successfully hosting the Job Fair and expressed hope that such initiatives would continue to connect young talent with the corporate sector, fostering employment and national development.