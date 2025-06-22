“You’re Next”: Iran threatens Israel’s allies after missile barrage

Tehran, JUN 22: The spokesman for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters (KACH) has claimed that Israel is experiencing a shortage of ammunition, and that the Zionist government has lost a notable portion of its radar and defence capabilities.

On Saturday and Sunday nights, the United States launched attacks on three Iranian nuclear facilities — Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz — using B2 stealth bombers. Iranian officials have confirmed the attacks but have not disclosed details of the damage.

The spokesman also threatened that those providing military support to Israel would become targets of Iran.

Following the US strikes, Iran retaliated by launching Khaibar Shekan missiles at Israel, causing extensive damage in several cities, including Tel Aviv and Haifa. More than 80 people were reported injured.

According to reports, Iran fired between 30 and 40 ballistic missiles at various Israeli cities.