Young Talent Shines at The Educators Sports Gala

By our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Celebrating young talent, sporting excellence and the importance of physical education, The Educators Elite Campus Annual Sports Gala 2026 was held in spectacular style at LDA Hockey Stadium in collaboration with ACTIVIT.

The colourful sporting extravaganza was graced by Rd. Rizwan Aftab Ahmed, CEO ACTIVIT and Director, National Hospital as the chief guest. He was warmly welcomed by Moazzam Khan Klair, CEO The Educators Elite Campus and General Secretary, Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF), Wahhab Ali Klair, Executive Director and members of the school’s management.

Students showcased their sporting abilities through various competitions, energetic aerobic performances, a commando display, welcome songs and entertaining presentations, while enthusiastic parents added to the festive atmosphere.

Addressing the gathering, chief guest Rd. Rizwan Aftab Ahmed appreciated the institution’s commitment to promoting sports alongside academic education. Emphasising the importance of grassroots sports development, he observed that educational institutions could play a significant role in identifying and nurturing future sporting talent.

He expressed hope that platforms such as The Educators Elite Campus would help produce future champions like Arshad Nadeem and Nooh Dastgir Butt through professional training, proper guidance and institutional support.

In his remarks, Moazzam Khan Klair reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to developing well-rounded students through a balanced focus on academics, sports, character building, leadership and physical fitness. He thanked the chief guest for his encouragement and valuable support.