Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan’ ceremony at RCCI

RAWALPINDI, MAY 26: The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) organized a ceremony, “Youm-e–Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan‘” to pay rich tribute to Shuhada.

President RCCI Saqib Rafiq, Senior Vice President Muhammad Hamza Sarosh, Vice President Faisal Shehzad, former presidents, executive committee members, women members and other members were also present.

Former member of National Assembly and Prime Minister Islamabad Development Steering Committee Chairman Hanif Abbasi, Station Commander Rawalpindi Brigadier Salman Nazar, Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaqat Ali Chatta, Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema, DGRDA Saif Anwar Japha, Small Chamber President Tariq Jadoon and a large number of representatives of Anjuman Tajran attended the event.

President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce Saqib Rafiq said on this occasion that the events of May 9 are deplorable and added that, no matter what the situation is, we have to stay united. We must unite ourself against the nefarious designs of the enemy. Group leader Chamber of Commerce Sohail Altaf said, we pay tribute to the sacrifices of armed forces, police and other forces.

Addressing the ceremony, Hanif Abbasi said that the martyrs are our pride, I pay great tribute to the parents of the martyrs.

The sacrifices of our armed forces and law enforcement agencies are eternal, those who burnt the effigies of the martyrs and humiliated them. , is a very reprehensible and condemnable act,

Hanif Abbasi said that he proposed to the Prime Minister the name of the Seventh Avenue Interchange as Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed Interchange to pay tribute to him, we have to work together to take the country on the path of development.

Addressing the ceremony, the station commander said that the enemy is trying to create a wedge between the Pakistan Army and the people. There is a lot of grief and sadness among the people including the army on the events of May 9. The only way for the progress of the country is unity and consensus.

He said that we can create a good position in the world, but for this we need good intentions and consensus. For the security of Pakistan, the people along with the forces of Pakistan have made many sacrifices. We have traveled a long way since 1947.

Commissioner Rawalpindi, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi and representatives of DGRDA and Anjuman Tajran also addressed the ceremony and paid tribute to the martyrs.