Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir commemoration ceremony at Pakistan embassy Moscow

MOSCOW, Aug 5: The ceremony to commemorate Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir was held at the Pakistan Embassy Moscow on 05 August 2023 to pay tribute to the righteous struggle of the Kashmiri people for freedom and denounce the illegal and unilateral acts of India.

The event began with recitation from Holy Quran followed by National and Kashmir Anthems. A special documentary on Indian 5th August 2019 illegal action in IIOJK and repercussions was also displayed on the occasion.

Special messages on the occasion of Youm-Istehsal of the President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister of Pakistan Mr. Shehbaz Sharif were read by Third Secretary Mr. Muhammad Tayyab and Third Secretary Mr. Jetha Nand.

The gathering was attended by the members of Pakistani community.

The participants were unanimous in reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering moral, political and diplomatic support to the indigenous freedom struggle of the Kashmiri people.

A photo exhibition depicting Indian atrocities in IIOJK was also arranged which was witnessed by the participant