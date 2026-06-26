Youm-e-Ashur being observed with reverence as mourning processions take place across the country

ISLAMABAD, JUN 26 /DNA/ – Youm-e-Ashur, the 10th day of Muharram-ul-Haram, is being observed across Pakistan today with deep reverence to honour the unparalleled sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his loyal companions in the Battle of Karbala.

Mourning processions are being held in cities and towns nationwide as devotees commemorate the day.

Religious scholars and speakers will deliver sermons highlighting the life, teachings and steadfastness of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), while reflecting on the significance and lessons of the tragedy of Karbala.

Alam, Taazia and Zuljanah processions are also being organised to pay tribute to the martyrs of Karbala and their enduring sacrifice for Islam.

Authorities have put comprehensive security measures in place across the country to ensure peaceful observance of Youm-e-Ashur and prevent any untoward incidents.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged the nation to embrace the enduring message of Karbala by promoting truth, justice, patience, unity, inter-sect harmony and tolerance.

President Zardari, in his message, said Youm-e-Ashur is one of the most significant days in Islamic history, reminding Muslims of the values of sacrifice, perseverance, truthfulness and steadfastness. He said the tragedy of Karbala remains a timeless lesson, demonstrating that truth, justice, integrity and human dignity must never be compromised in the face of falsehood and oppression.

The president called upon the nation to adopt the principles of righteousness, patience, selflessness and service to humanity in both individual and collective life. He also appealed to citizens to promote peace, inter-sect harmony, tolerance and brotherhood during Ashura, avoid rumours and provocative behaviour, and contribute to strengthening national unity.

He prayed that Allah Almighty grant the nation the wisdom to understand the true message of Karbala and guide the Muslim Ummah towards unity, peace and prosperity.

In his message on the occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Ashura is a day that offers timeless lessons in faith, patience, sacrifice, truth and social reform. He said the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions serves as a lasting example of standing firm for justice, righteousness and human dignity in the face of oppression and tyranny.

The prime minister urged the nation to promote unity, tolerance, inter-sect harmony and mutual respect, calling on religious scholars, spiritual leaders, the media and the youth to spread the true message of Karbala. He also pledged to uphold truth and justice while protecting the rights of the weak and deprived, and prayed for peace, stability and unity for Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah.