Youm-e- Ali (R.A.) observed in Larkana Division with religious fervor

LARKANA, Apr 12 (APP): Youm-e-Ali, the martyrdom of the fourth Caliph Hazrat Ali (R.A.) was observed in the Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts on Wednesday with a religious spirit, reverence and fervor, like other parts of the country, while the different

mourning processions were taken out by the mourners.

Special Processions of `Zuljanah’, `Tazias’ and Taboot processions were taken out in different parts of the both districts, while in Larkana city the main procession of Tazia was taken out from Imambargha Syed Bhadur Shah Kazmi and terminated at Siraj Street, near Surhia Padhar Larkana after passing through its traditional routes including Bundar Road, Pakistan Chowk, Empaire Road, Municipal road and Shahi bazar.

Mourning processions were also taken out from Meher Shah Bukhari Imambargah, Khichi Imambargah and Jaral Shah Imambargah, which took their traditional routes and ended in the evening.

While Processions of Aalam, Tazias and Zuljinnah were taken out in Larkana city and the processions marching through the fixed routes reached at Pakistan chowk and then after Ziarat of Tazias returned to their respective Imam-bargahs in the evening. Hundreds of mourners accompanied the processions and recited `Nohas’ and ‘Zikr-e-Ali’.

A large number of mourners accompanied the taazia procession, reciting nohas and beating their chests.

Earlier, in order to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (R.A.), Majalis-e-Ali and Zikr-e-Ali held today in different parts of Larkana city and the district.

They paid rich tribute to the fourth Caliph Hazrat Ali (R.A.) and stressed upon the Muslims to follow the teachings and sacrifices of Hazrat Ali (R.A.), because nowadays Islam and Pakistan was facing great challenges.

`Sabeels’ and stalls of eatable items were arranged by the philanthropists, Scouts Groups, Social and Political organizations on the occasion to facilitate the mourners along the route of the main procession. However for the medical aid, various medical camps as well were set up at the various places by the scout groups, CMC Hospital

Larkana, Rescue 1122 Larkana, Edhi Welfare Centre Larkana.

The district police Larkana in collaboration with the administrations of Imambarghas provided foolproof security to the mourners. Ten(10) Mourning precessions, 31 Majalis held to mark Youm-e-Ali (RA) throughout the Larkana District. While the activities of the mourners were monitored through closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV).

Commissioner Larkana Division, DIG Police Larkana Range, Deputy Commissioner Larkana, SSP Larkana, Wing Commander 42 Shahbaz Rangers Larkana supervised security arrangements throughout the day and no untoward incident was reported anywhere of the Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts. Besides, ASP Larkana City also supervised the security measurement in Larkana city.

While on the eve of Youm-e-Ali strict security measures were taken out by the district administration and the heavy contingents of police along with rangers were deputed at the various places of the city in general and particularly on those routes, from where the mourning processions passed.