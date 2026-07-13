Yemeni military says targeted Sanaa airport runway to stop Iranian plane landing
SANAA, JUL 13: Yemen’s defense ministry said on Monday that its armed forces had targeted the runway at Sanaa International Airport to prevent an Iranian plane from landing.
Yemen’s capital Sanaa is under the control of the Iran-backed Houthis , while the internationally recognized government operates out of Aden in southern Yemen.
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