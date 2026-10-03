Yemeni forces conduct 71 operations against Houthis in Taiz

SANAA, OCT 3: Yemen’s armed forces said Saturday they had carried out 71 targeted operations against Houthi gatherings, military buildups and reinforcements across several areas of Taiz Governorate.

The operations destroyed several Houthi transport and support vehicles, neutralized militia members and disrupted the group’s ability to continue fighting, the forces said.

A Yemeni military commander in Jabal Han said Houthi forces had made repeated attempts to infiltrate and take control of the mountain in an effort to besiege Taiz city.

“We broke the Houthi attempts to control Jabal Han in order to besiege the city of Taiz,” the commander told Al Arabiya English, adding that clashes with the Houthis continued throughout the night.

Meanwhile, Yemeni armed forces warplanes carried out new airstrikes targeting Houthi positions and reinforcements on the Haifan and Rasen fronts south of Taiz.

In addition, the Yemeni armed forces took control of Samah Fort in southeast Taiz following fierce clashes with the Houthis.

A military source told the Yemeni news agency Saba that “the armed forces, backed by popular resistance fighters from the Samah district, managed to take control of Samah Fort after fierce battles with the Houthi militias.”

The source added that “the operation resulted in the killing and wounding of dozens of Houthi militia members, while others fled the area.”

Moreover, the Yemeni armed forces announced that their warplanes carried out a series of airstrikes targeting targets belonging to the Houthis in Sanaa.

The armed forces’ official spokesman, Colonel Majed al-Nazili, said they had carried out an attack on targets in Sanaa.

He stressed that the armed forces have the capabilities to carry out strategic attacks against the Houthis.

This came as heavy explosions rocked Sanaa following airstrikes targeting several sites belonging to the Houthis.

Eyewitnesses said around six airstrikes targeted Jabal al-Nahdain, overlooking the presidential palace, and Jabal Attan south of Sanaa. They reported seeing columns of smoke rising from the targeted sites.

The witnesses also said warplanes were still flying heavily over Sanaa.