Yemen ambassador praises CDA’s work on Islamabad’s development, beautification

ISLAMABAD, DEC 16 /DNA/ – Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, met with the Ambassador of Yemen, Mohammed Motahar Alashabi, on Tuesday at the CDA Headquarters. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and ways to further enhance cooperation were discussed.

During the meeting, Yemeni Ambassador expressed his deep and heartfelt attachment to Pakistan. He said that he holds its brotherly country Pakistan in the highest regard and respect. He appreciated the initiatives undertaken by CDA for the beautification and development of the Federal Capital, Islamabad.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that comprehensive measures are being taken for the development of Islamabad and to further enhance its beauty. During the meeting, the possibility of relocating embassies and diplomatic missions to the Diplomatic Enclave was also discussed.

The H.E. Ambassador expressed his keen interest in relocating the Embassy of Yemen to the Diplomatic Enclave. He discussed the possibility of shifting the Yemen Embassy into the Diplomatic Enclave.

Chairman CDA assured full cooperation and facilitation regarding the relocation of the embassy to the Diplomatic Enclave and said that full cooperation would be provided in all matters related to the shifting of the embassy within the Diplomatic Enclave.

Chairman CDA further said that steps are being taken for the upgradation and further beautification of the Diplomatic Enclave. He added that along with beautification, recreational and sports facilities are also being enhanced within the enclave.

On this occasion, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening relations and mutual cooperation.