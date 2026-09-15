Yemen affirms western coast battle to restore state institutions

ISLAMABAD, SEP 15 /DNA/ – The Media Section of the Embassy of the Republic of Yemen in Islamabad presents its compliments to the esteemed representatives of the media and press would like to convey the position of the Government of the Republic of Yemen regarding the recent developments in Yemen; the escalation taking place on the western coast fronts, and the direct implications thereof for the security of Yemen and the region and for freedom of international navigation.

The Government of the Republic of Yemen affirms that what is taking place on the western coast is not merely a battle over limited positions, but rather part of a national struggle to restore state institutions, extend their sovereignty over the entire national territory, end the coup, and safeguard Yemen’s unity and the integrity of its territory and territorial waters. It further affirms that any temporary territorial gains achieved by the Houthi militias through force cannot grant them the right to impose a permanent political or geographical reality, and that the Yemeni state will continue to defend its sovereignty and institutions and take the necessary measures to protect its territory and people, in accordance with international humanitarian law and the rules of engagement.

The Government of Yemen affirms that the security of Bab al-Mandab and the Red Sea begins with Yemen itself. Al-Mokha, Mayyun Island, and the Yemeni coastline overlooking this vital international waterway are not merely geographical locations; they lie along a major route for the movement of trade and energy between Asia and Europe. Accordingly, transforming these areas into platforms for threatening commercial vessels and international navigation constitutes a danger that extends beyond Yemen’s borders and affects regional security and the global economy.

The repeated Houthi attacks using missiles, drones, and explosive-laden boats have demonstrated the danger of the continued use of Yemeni territory and coastline to threaten international maritime navigation, resulting in loss of life, increased shipping and insurance costs, disruptions to supply chains, and the diversion of vessels to longer and more costly maritime routes.

The Government of the Republic of Yemen further affirms that the security of the Red Sea is inseparable from the security of international energy and trade, and that any continued threat to navigation in Bab al-Mandab will have direct repercussions on global trade, energy markets, and supply chains, including those of Asian countries that rely heavily on maritime routes through the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean.

In this regard, the Government of Yemen affirms that a sustainable solution for the security of the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab does not lie in responding to attacks after they occur, but rather in enabling the Yemeni state to restore its sovereignty and exercise control over all its territories, coastline, and territorial waters, while strengthening the capabilities of its naval forces, coast guard, and security institutions to fulfill their role in protecting maritime routes, combating smuggling, and confronting various sources of threat.

The Government of Yemen calls upon the international community, the United Nations Security Council, the states bordering the Red Sea, friendly countries, and international partners to assume their responsibilities in confronting this threat, implement the resolutions of international legitimacy, support the Yemeni Government in restoring state institutions and sovereignty, and prevent the Houthi militias from using Yemeni territory, islands, and coastline to threaten international navigation and trade.

The Government of Yemen also affirms that supporting the restoration of the Yemeni state constitutes an investment in international maritime security, regional stability, and the protection of trade and energy. The existence of a Yemeni state capable of protecting its coastline and territorial waters represents the most sustainable line of defense for the security of Bab al-Mandab and the Red Sea.

The Government of the Republic of Yemen reiterates its condemnation of the attacks carried out by the Houthi terrorist militias against the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and affirms its full solidarity with the Kingdom and its legitimate right to protect its security, citizens, and national assets. It stresses that the use of Yemeni territory to launch attacks against neighboring states constitutes a threat to Yemen’s interests and to the security of the region as a whole.

The Government of the Republic of Yemen reaffirms once again that the sovereignty of the Yemeni state is not merely an internal Yemeni issue, but is an essential component of the security of the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab, the protection of international navigation, energy and trade security, and regional and international stability.