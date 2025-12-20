Yasmin Rashid, Ijaz Chaudhry, other PTI leaders sentenced to 10 years in May 9 cases

Saturday, December 20, 2025
| December 20, 2025
LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday sentenced four Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders — Dr Yasmin Rashid, Omer Sarfraz Cheema, Mian Mehmoodur Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry and three others to 10 years in prison in cases related to the May 9 riots.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed announced the verdict inside Kot Lakhpat Jail.

