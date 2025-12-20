Yasmin Rashid, Ijaz Chaudhry, other PTI leaders sentenced to 10 years in May 9 cases
LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday sentenced four Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders — Dr Yasmin Rashid, Omer Sarfraz Cheema, Mian Mehmoodur Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry and three others to 10 years in prison in cases related to the May 9 riots.
ATC Judge Arshad Javed announced the verdict inside Kot Lakhpat Jail.
« EU greets Pakistan on its UN human rights council seat (Previous News)
(Next News) PSL 11 bidding deadline shifted to Dec 24 »
Related News
Yasmin Rashid, Ijaz Chaudhry, other PTI leaders sentenced to 10 years in May 9 cases
LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday sentenced four Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders — DrRead More
EU greets Pakistan on its UN human rights council seat
BRUSSELS, DEC 20 /DNA/ – The 15th session of the European Union-Pakistan Joint Commission concludedRead More
Comments are Closed