Yasmin Rashid, Ijaz Chaudhry, other PTI leaders sentenced to 10 years in May 9 cases

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday sentenced four Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders — Dr Yasmin Rashid, Omer Sarfraz Cheema, Mian Mehmoodur Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry and three others to 10 years in prison in cases related to the May 9 riots.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed announced the verdict inside Kot Lakhpat Jail.