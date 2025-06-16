XXXI Minsk Int’l Film Festival Listapad will be held from Oct 31 to Nov 7
DNA
MINSK: The organizers are the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Belarus, the Minsk City Executive Committee and the National Film Studio Belarusfilm.
Every year, the film forum brings together famous cultural figures, film industry professionals, and film lovers from many countries around the world.
The main goal of the film festival is to develop and strengthen creative contacts, exchange experiences and ideas between cinematographers from its participating countries.
The program includes not only film contests, but also out-of-competition and retrospective screenings, meetings with famous filmmakers, press conferences, workshops, exhibitions and presentations.
