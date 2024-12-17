Xinjiang plays pivotal role in Pak-China bilateral relationship: Ambassador Hashmi

URUMQI, Dec 17 (APP/DNA):Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi said that Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region role in bilateral relationship between Pakistan and China is pivotal.

As a neighboring region, it has always been a gateway for trade, culture, and cooperation between our peoples. Today, Xinjiang stands as a vital node of President Xi Belt and Road Initiative, of which China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is the pioneering project.

He made these remarks while addressing at the International Symposium on Employment and Social Security in Xinjiang.

Ma Xingrui, Secretary of CPC Committee of Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Erkin Tuniyaz, Chairman of People Government of Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, representatives of SCO, OIC, NGOs, Think Tanks and scholars were present.

Ambassador Hashmi said that the recent conversion of the Khunjerab Pass into an all-weather route is a testament to the strength of our partnership and a cornerstone of our connectivity endeavors.

This milestone is more than an infrastructure achievement—it is an enabler of opportunities. It will connect markets, create jobs, and foster deeper cultural exchanges, paving the way for a brighter future, he added.

Appreciating Xinjiang success in employment and social security, he said that it is not only a reflection of visionary leadership but also a lesson in the power of focused, inclusive policies.

Pakistan, he said, sees immense potential for collaboration with Xinjiang in areas that can directly impact the lives of our people and proposed four concrete steps to deepen this cooperation:

First, through development of skills development program, we can equip our youth with skills in emerging sectors such as technology, renewable energy, and advanced manufacturing. Xinjiang expertise can complement Pakistan vast human resource potential to create a skilled workforce ready to meet the demands of the modern economy.

Secondly, we can leverage Xinjiang advancements in agricultural technology and Pakistan fertile lands to modernize farming practices, increase productivity, and enhance food security. This collaboration can generate employment in rural areas and address critical challenges like water management and climate resilience.

Thirdly, Joint ventures in textile and light manufacturing industries can harness Xinjiang industrial strengths and Pakistan raw materials, creating jobs and driving economic growth in both regions.

Fourthly, our two countries should now aim to build dedicated trade and logistics hubs to capitalize on the enhanced connectivity brought by the all-weather route. These hubs can serve as engines of regional commerce, unlocking opportunities for businesses and communities alike.

In Xinjiang, I see an embodiment this philosophy. It has taken control of its destiny through sustained efforts in employment generation, social security, and inclusive development. These efforts not only uplift its people but also contribute to the prosperity of the entire region, making Xinjiang a model for others to emulate, he added.

He said that Pakistan and China share an iron-clad friendship—one that is not merely a partnership but a bond of brotherhood. Over seven decades, this relationship has grown stronger through mutual trust and a shared vision for peace, development, and prosperity. Both countries have also always supported each other. In Pakistan, China can always find a vehement and reliable advocate of China core interests, including Xinjiang.

Ambassador Hashmi said that Pakistan has always believed that development is meaningful only when it uplifts people and empowers them to shape their destinies.

Xinjiang story is one of resilience, determination, and progress—values that Pakistan shares deeply. As Iqbal envisioned, the path to greatness lies in self-discovery and self-reliance, both as individuals and as nations.

Looking ahead, Pakistan sees Xinjiang as a key partner in building a future defined by connectivity, inclusivity, and opportunity.

Let us continue to work together, inspired by our shared values and driven by the vision of a prosperous and harmonious future, he added.