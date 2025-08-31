Xi says China ready to stand with Belarus in practicing true multilateralism

TIANJIN, AUG 31: China is willing to work with Belarus to practice true multilateralism and jointly contribute to world peace, development and win-win cooperation as humanity once again comes to a crossroads, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Sunday.

Xi made the remarks when meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin. Lukashenko is in China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit 2025, as well as commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Xi said the Chinese and Belarusian people once fought shoulder to shoulder, made major contributions to crushing militarism and fascism, and forged a profound friendship.

President Xi Jinping meets with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Tianjin, North China on Aug 31, 2025. [Photo/Xinhua]

He said the two countries should continue to support each other firmly on issues involving their respective core interests and major concerns, promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and further align development strategies to foster new cooperation growth engines.

Lukashenko praised China’s just position on international and regional affairs, saying that China has made major contributions to peace and stability on the Eurasian continent and in the world.

He said Belarus is China’s all-weather partner who can always be trusted, expressing the hope to deepen exchanges with China on national governance and enhance cooperation in various fields.

The meeting also saw the inking of cooperation documents covering fields including technology, finance, media, transportation and customs inspection and quarantine.

Senior officials including Cai Qi, Wang Yi and Chen Min’er attended the meeting.