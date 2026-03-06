WPC and UN Women Unveil Pakistan Women’s Parliamentary Leaders Portal

ISLAMABAD, MAR 6: /DNA/ – Ahead of the International Women’s Day 2026, the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus (WPC), with financial support from the European Union (EU) and in partnership with UN Women Pakistan , unveiled the Pakistan Women’s Parliamentary Leaders (PWL) Portal in Islamabad. Launched under the EU-funded Pakistan Women Leaders (PWL) project, the portal will strengthen coordination between the National and Provincial Assemblies and serve as a centralised digital repository of pro-women legislation and related data, enabling more informed, evidence-based and gender-responsive lawmaking across Pakistan.

The event commenced with welcome remarks by Dr. Shahida Rehmani, Secretary Women’s Parliamentary Caucus, who underscored the importance of institutionalising knowledge and collaboration among women legislators.

“International Women’s Day reminds us that women’s political participation is essential for inclusive governance. This portal represents more than a digital platform; it is a collective commitment to strengthening women’s leadership across assemblies and ensuring that pro-women laws are informed by evidence, coordination and shared learning,” she stated.

In his remarks, H.E. Philipp Oliver Gross, Deputy Chief of Mission, the European Union Delegation to Pakistan, reaffirmed the EU’s long- standing commitment to gender equality and democratic governance.

“International Women’s Day is a powerful reminder that democracy is strongest when women participate fully in decision-making. The European Union remains a steadfast partner in supporting women’s political leadership in Pakistan, and the Pakistan Women’s Parliamentary Leaders Portal is an important step towards strengthening democratic institutions and inclusive policymaking,” he stated.

Delivering opening remarks at the event, Mohamed Yahya, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Pakistan, emphasized the global significance of International Women’s Day in advancing gender equality.

“On International Women’s Day, we recognize that strengthening women’s participation in political and legislative processes is central to achieving inclusive and sustainable development. Initiatives such as the Pakistan Women’s Parliamentary Leaders Portal demonstrate how digital innovation can support accountability, transparency and gender-responsive policymaking,” he noted.

Addressing the gathering as the Honorable Chief Guest, Hon. Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, emphasised the importance of strengthening institutional systems that support women’s leadership in politics.

“International Women’s Day reminds us that women’s representation is fundamental to the strength of democracy. Strengthening the systems that enable women to enter, remain and lead in politics is critical for Pakistan’s democratic future. The Pakistan Women’s Parliamentary Leaders Portal is a forward-looking step that will institutionalize knowledge, enhance transparency and support evidence-based decision-making across assemblies,” he stated.

The event included a High-Level Panel Discussion on Strengthening Women’s Political Participation in Pakistan, which brought together parliamentarians and policy experts to reflect on practical pathways for reform. The discussion drew on findings from recent national consultations that identified gaps in the current quota framework and oversight mechanisms related to reserved seats.

The conversation centered on bridging implementation gaps, strengthening accountability within political parties and establishing clearer benchmarks for women’s effective representation in parliament. Participants underscored that women’s political participation is not only a constitutional guarantee but also a critical pillar for strong, credible and inclusive democratic institutions.

Representatives from provincial assemblies and the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus were also present at the event, including Ms. Ghazala Gola Begum, Deputy Speaker and Chairperson of the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus, Balochistan; Ms. Tanzila Umi Habiba, MPA and Convener of WPC Sindh; Ms. Farah Sohail, MPA and General Secretary of WPC Sindh; Ms. Suriya Bibi, Deputy Speaker from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; and Ms. Ishrat Arshraf, Convener of WPC Punjab.

The Pakistan Women Leaders (PWL) project, funded by the European Union and jointly implemented by UN Women and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), continues to support efforts to advance women’s political participation in Pakistan by addressing structural barriers that limit women’s leadership in public life. Through institutional partnerships, capacity strengthening, policy dialogue and support to women leaders across federal and provincial levels, the initiative promotes more inclusive, accountable and gender-responsive governance.

For further information about the Pakistan Women’s Parliamentary Leaders (PWL) Portal and the Pakistan Women Leaders (PWL) project, please contact

Erum Fareed, Communications Officer, UN Women Pakistan, at [email protected] or +92 326 8474546.

Samar Saeed Akhtar, Communications, Press and Information Officer,