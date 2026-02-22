World Scout Day: Pakistan youth urged to embrace community service

ISLAMABAD, Feb 22: International Commissioner, Pakistan Boy Scouts Association (PBSA), Amanullah Kanrani, on the occasion of ‘World Scouts day’ being observed today (Sunday) reaffirmed the role of scouting in shaping responsible and disciplined youth, noting the active participation of scouts in community service and initiatives for national development.



While speaking exclusively to a local news channel, Amanuallah while honoring scouts’ patriotism, recognized their active participation in national events, from Eid celebrations to disaster relief operations across the country.



He encouraged youth to embrace scouting values, serve the community, and contribute positively to the nation’s progress.



He paid rich tribute to the brave boy named Aun Abbas, who sacrificed his life during a deadly explosion that hit Imam Bargah in Tarlai Kalan incident while saving others, calling him a true symbol of courage, selflessness, and the spirit of scouting.



Amanullah also highlighted Pakistan’s association with other countries and the scouts’ vital role in events such as Hajj and various national and international engagements, emphasizing their contribution to global camaraderie and service.



He added that World Scout Day reminds us to engage youth in positive activities for physical and moral development, noting that scouts on campuses are always ready to volunteer, undergo training and serve the community, reinforcing the values of discipline, teamwork, and social responsibility.



Amanullah Kanrani emphasized that Scouts’ dedication, patriotism and selfless service are an inspiration for all youth, reminding the nation that engaging young people in positive, disciplined and community-focused activities is the key to a stronger, united and progressive Pakistan.