‘World Peace will come by resolving Kashmir and Palestine issues’

While addressing press conference here on Sunday along with Ulemas Mashaykh in Lahore, Hafiz Muhammed Tahir Mahmoud Ashrafi on the eve of the International Peace Day said that we should promise that we will give the oppressed their rights.

Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that after the defense agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, Israel’s ‘Greater Israel’ dream has been shattered.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that on September 22, many countries will announce the recognition of an independent Palestinian state.

He said that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, who repeatedly mentioned Pakistan’s name, is completely silent following the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia agreement.

While holding a press conference with religious scholars and Ulemas Mashaykh in Lahore, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that on the occasion of the International Day of Peace, we should promise that we will give the oppressed their rights.

He said that Pak-Saudi Arabia agreement will be a guarantor of peace in the whole world adding that the many Islamic and Arab countries are in contact with the Pakistani government.

Hafiz Muhammed Tahir Mahmoud Ashrafi said that September 22 is an important day in the United Nations in which Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and the Saudi Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman and the heads of other Islamic countries will address with UN session.

He said that the Palestinian delegation was not allowed to come to America to attend this UN session.

Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that the dream of “Greater Israel” has been shattered by the Pak-Saudi Arabia defense agreement. He said that the most important countries are recognizing the independent state of Palestine. After Qatar, the Islamic world is thinking of making its own decisions.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that Afghan brothers should think about how long blood will be shed in Pakistan. Pakistan has made countless sacrifices for Afghan brothers. He said that if our people are being targeted from Afghan soil, is it permissible? If any Pakistani has ever shed anyone’s blood in Afghanistan, show it.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that Alhamdulillah, we are strong on the defense side and now we have to become strong economically. We have to moderate our differences, and moderate attitudes have to be strengthened in the society.

Hafiz Muhammed Tahir Mahmoud Ashrafi said that the true message of Islam has to be brought to the world. Islam has nothing to do with extremism and terrorism.