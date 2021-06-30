World needs to act holistically to counter Islamophobia: Fawad
Islamabad : Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain says the world needs to act holistically to counter Islamophobia.
In a tweet today (Wednesday), while expressing concern over an attack on a Muslim in Canada’s city of Saskatoon, he said this condemnable act shows the growing Islamophobia in the West.
Fawad Chaudhary hoped that effective measures will be taken to prevent such incidents in this regard.
« Germany completes troops pull-out from Afghanistan (Previous News)
Related News
PM khan lauds CPC’s role in nurturing of Pakistan-China friendship
Islamabad : Prime Minister Imran Khan has felicitated Chinese President Xi Jinping and the GeneralRead More
World needs to act holistically to counter Islamophobia: Fawad
Islamabad : Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain says the world needs toRead More
Comments are Closed