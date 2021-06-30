Wednesday, June 30, 2021
World needs to act holistically to counter Islamophobia: Fawad

| June 30, 2021

Islamabad : Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain says the world needs to act holistically to counter Islamophobia.

In a tweet today (Wednesday), while expressing concern over an attack on a Muslim in Canada’s city of Saskatoon, he said this condemnable act shows the growing Islamophobia in the West.

Fawad Chaudhary hoped that effective measures will be taken to prevent such incidents in this regard.

