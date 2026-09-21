By: Zahra Zarbakht Ali

Every peace treaty has a signature page. None of them have a line for what happens to the mind after the ink dries. For decades, mental health has sat at the margins of international diplomacy, treated as a domestic health matter, not a subject for foreign ministries, peace negotiations, or development strategy.

World Mental Health Day is marked on October 10 every year. This year’s WMHD arrives against a backdrop of protracted conflicts, mass displacement, and climate-driven disasters that are producing psychological trauma at a scale no single nation’s health system can absorb alone. The question is no longer whether mental health belongs in diplomatic conversations, but why it took this long to get there.

The World Health Organization has long estimated that roughly one in five people living through conflict or displacement experiences a mental health condition, yet global mental health spending remains a fraction of overall health budgets, and in humanitarian response plans it is often the first line item cut when funding tightens. This is a structural failure that leaves refugee camps, post-conflict societies, and disaster zones without the psychosocial infrastructure needed for recovery, let alone long-term stability.

A peace-and-security dimension also warrants greater attention from the diplomatic community. Untreated collective trauma does not resolve with the signing of a ceasefire; left unaddressed, it can entrench cycles of grievance, distrust, and violence across generations. Peacebuilding practitioners increasingly recognize mental health support as integral to reconciliation processes rather than ancillary to them. Evidence suggests that countries emerging from conflict which incorporate community-based mental health care into reconstruction efforts demonstrate greater resilience during transition than those that defer engagement with trauma to a later stage.

Then there is the workforce and mobility angle, relevant to any government managing migration or labor diplomacy. Migrant workers, refugees, and mobile populations face acute mental health risks tied to displacement, discrimination, and precarious status, yet bilateral and multilateral migration agreements rarely include provisions for psychological support. Embedding mental health services into labor mobility frameworks and refugee resettlement agreements is sound policy that improves integration outcomes and reduces downstream social costs for host countries.

Finally, there is the matter of global health governance itself. Mental health remains chronically underrepresented in the architecture of international health diplomacy, in WHO funding allocations, in G20 health tracks, in the mandates of regional bodies. Elevating it requires more than rhetorical commitment on a single day each October; it requires treating psychological wellbeing as a metric of state capacity and international cooperation, alongside vaccination rates or maternal mortality.

World Mental Health Day is usually marked with awareness campaigns aimed at individuals. But the more urgent audience this year may be the diplomatic and multilateral community itself, the people who write the aid packages, negotiate the ceasefires, and draft the migration accords. Mental health infrastructure is a precondition for the peace and stability that diplomacy is meant to secure.

The writer is a Psychologist, and Child Rights Activist based in Islamabad

[email protected]