World leaders, diplomats pray for early recovery of PM Imran Khan from Covid-19
ISLAMABAD, Mar 21 (DNA): Different world leaders and diplomats including
Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi have prayed for early recovery of
Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been infected with coronavirus.
In his tweet, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended best
wishes for the Prime Minister for a speedy recovery from COVID-19.
President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has wished Imran Khan a
speedy recovery from the virus.
Meanwhile, British High Commissioner in Pakistan, Chinese Ambassador to
Pakistan, Ambassador of Switzerland to Pakistan and Australia’s High
Commissioner to Pakistan also wished a speedy recovery for the Prime
Minister.
Palestinian Ambassador Ahmed Ameen, High Commissioner of Australia Dr
Geoffrey Shaw, Ambassador of the European Union Androulla Kaminara,
German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck, the US Embassy, and
Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation in Afghanistan,
Dr Abdullah Abdullah also prayed for swift recovery of Prime Minister
Imran Khan from Covid-19.
