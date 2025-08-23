World Cup buzz: Trump reveals FIFA 2026 draw location, date

WASHINGTON, AUG 23: US President Donald Trump confirmed that the draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup will take place in Washington, D.C., on December 5, at the Kennedy Center.

Standing alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the White House, Trump hailed the upcoming tournament as “the biggest event in sports”, while holding the iconic FIFA World Cup trophy.

The 2026 edition will be the first to feature 48 teams and will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Trump, Infantino and the trophy moment

Infantino, who has developed close ties with Trump, brought the trophy to the Oval Office for the announcement.

“Only the FIFA president, presidents of countries, and then those who win can touch it, because it’s for winners only. And since you are a winner, of course, you can as well touch it,” Infantino told Trump.

Trump says 2026 World Cup draw set for December in Washington – Yahoo Sports

“Can I keep it? That’s a beautiful piece of gold,” Trump replied, lifting it with both hands. At one point, he appeared to fumble it before carefully setting it down on his desk.

Infantino also presented Trump with a symbolic giant ticket — Row 1, Seat 1 — for the World Cup Final, scheduled for July 19, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Politics and football

The venue shift from Las Vegas to Washington carries political undertones. Trump has recently taken control of the Kennedy Center, calling it part of his push against “woke” culture. “Some people refer to it as the Trump-Kennedy Center, but we’re not prepared to do that quite yet, maybe in a week or so,” he remarked.

Photo: President Donald Trump Announces 2026 World Cup Draw – WAP20250822333 – UPI.com

Trump also linked the announcement to his broader domestic policies, boasting of a new federal crime crackdown and deployment of National Guard troops in Washington to ensure the city is “safe for football fans.”

Putin and visas

Trump further hinted that Russian President Vladimir Putin might attend the World Cup. Holding up a photo he said was sent after their recent Alaska summit, Trump commented: “He wants to be there very badly, but he may be coming and he may not, depending on the outcome of Ukraine peace efforts.”

trump and putin alaska

On visas, Trump assured most fans would face little difficulty but admitted that visitors from some countries, including Afghanistan, Haiti, and Iran, would encounter restrictions due to his administration’s travel bans.

Road to 2026

The US was named a joint host of the 2026 World Cup in 2018 during Trump’s first term. Since regaining office, Trump has spotlighted the tournament as a symbol of America’s global stature.

With the draw now confirmed in Washington, anticipation builds for the world’s biggest football event to return to North America for the first time since 1994.