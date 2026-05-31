World Cup 2026: Messi Set for Historic Sixth World Cup, Argentina Name Final Squad

OTTAWA, MAY 31: Lionel Messi’s participation at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has finally been confirmed after Argentina named the legendary forward in its final 26-man squad for the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The announcement ends months of speculation surrounding Messi’s future on the international stage and follows a recent injury scare that raised concerns about whether the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner would be fit in time for football’s biggest event.

At 38 years old, Messi is now preparing for what is expected to be the final World Cup appearance of his remarkable career as Argentina attempt to defend the title they won in Qatar in 2022.

Injury concerns fail to derail Messi’s selection

The biggest talking point before the squad announcement was Messi’s fitness.

The Inter Miami star was forced off during an MLS match against the Philadelphia Union after experiencing discomfort in his left hamstring. Subsequent medical assessments revealed muscle fatigue, prompting fears that his World Cup preparations could be disrupted.

Despite those concerns, Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni never appeared willing to consider leaving his captain out.

Scaloni consistently expressed confidence that Messi would recover in time, and the latest squad announcement confirms that the coaching staff believes the veteran forward will be ready for the tournament.

Scaloni makes his position clear

In the weeks leading up to the squad announcement, Scaloni repeatedly emphasized the importance of having Messi available.

The Argentina manager openly stated that he wanted to do everything possible to ensure the captain would be part of the squad.

For Scaloni, Messi remains more than just Argentina’s best player. He is the emotional leader of a group that has enjoyed unprecedented success over the last several years, winning:

FIFA World Cup 2022

Copa America 2021

Copa America 2024

Finalissima 2022

His presence continues to provide both leadership and experience for a squad aiming to make history.

Chasing a historic sixth World Cup

Messi’s inclusion means he is now on course to become the first player in football history to appear in six different FIFA World Cups.

If Cristiano Ronaldo also takes the field for Portugal during the tournament, the two superstars will share that unprecedented achievement.

Messi’s World Cup journey began in Germany in 2006 and has included appearances in:

2006 Germany

2010 South Africa

2014 Brazil

2018 Russia

2022 Qatar

2026 USA, Canada and Mexico

No player has ever participated in six separate World Cups, making the upcoming tournament another historic milestone in Messi’s career.

Argentina retaining championship core

Scaloni has largely maintained faith in the group that delivered World Cup glory four years ago.

Seventeen members of the 2022 title-winning squad have retained their places, providing continuity and experience for another title challenge.

Key returning stars include:

Lionel Messi

Rodrigo De Paul

Enzo Fernandez

Julian Alvarez

Alexis Mac Allister

Cristian Romero

Emiliano Martinez

The blend of experienced veterans and emerging talents gives Argentina one of the strongest squads heading into the competition.

Notable omissions

While Messi’s inclusion was welcomed, several notable names failed to make the final squad.

Among the most significant absentees are:

Franco Mastantuono

Marcos Acuna

Acuna was part of Argentina’s successful World Cup-winning team in Qatar but misses out this time as Scaloni reshapes certain areas of the squad.

The omission of highly-rated youngster Mastantuono also generated discussion, although Argentina’s coaching staff appears determined to maintain a balance between youth and tournament experience.

Messi’s remarkable World Cup legacy

Few players have left a greater mark on the World Cup than Messi.

The Argentine captain already holds several national tournament records, including:

Most World Cup appearances for Argentina

Most World Cup goals for Argentina

Most World Cup assists for Argentina

Most appearances for the national team

Argentina’s all-time leading scorer

His triumph in Qatar completed one of football’s greatest careers, ending years of debate by finally adding the World Cup trophy to his collection.

Argentina’s Group J schedule

Argentina begin their title defence in Group J, where they will face three very different challenges.

Group Stage Fixtures

Argentina vs Algeria – 16/06/2026

Argentina vs Austria – 22/06/2026

Argentina vs Jordan – 27/06/2026

On paper, Argentina enter the group as clear favourites, but Scaloni will be determined to avoid complacency and ensure his side build momentum heading into the knockout rounds.