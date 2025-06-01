World Bicycle Day celebrated with a rally promoting health and sustainability

The event was organized as part of Serena Hotels’ Sports Diplomacy initiative, which uses sports as a bridge to bring communities together and inspire healthy lifestyles.

DNA

ISLAMABAD, JUN 1: Serena Hotels, in collaboration with the Embassy of Turkmenistan, organized a vibrant and inclusive World Bicycle Day Rally in Islamabad to promote the health benefits of cycling and its positive impact on the environment. This marks the third consecutive year of this collaboration, underscoring a shared commitment to sustainability and community well-being.

Cyclists from all walks of life including diplomats, civil society members, corporate professionals, families, and youth gathered at D-Chowk for an early evening rally and, cycled to Islamabad Serena Hotel embodying the spirit of unity and purpose behind the global observance.

The event was organized as part of Serena Hotels’ Sports Diplomacy initiative, which uses sports as a bridge to bring communities together and inspire healthy lifestyles. Under this platform, Serena Hotels has also championed numerous inclusive programs, including free golf training camps and tennis clinics for young girls, blind cricket, squash, polo, and winter sports.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Aziz Boolani, CEO of Serena Hotels, emphasized the significance of cycling in modern urban life:

“Cycling is more than just a mode of transport; it is a path toward personal well-being and a greener planet. Through this rally and many other initiatives under our Sports Diplomacy program, we aim to create inclusive opportunities for people of all backgrounds to engage, grow, and thrive.”

The rally was graced as the chief guest, by Mr. Syed Ali Asad Gillani, Additional Foreign Secretary (Afghanistan & West Asia. His remarks highlighted the value of collaborative diplomacy in promoting regional peace and environmental sustainability.

Also addressing the audience were Mr. Ali Gulfraz, President of the Islamabad Cycling Association highlighted the importance of cycling culture and appreciated the growing support for such initiatives in Pakistan.

The evening concluded with a group photo and high tea, marking yet another successful edition of a now-anticipated annual tradition.