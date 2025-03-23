World Bank’s SFERP initiative is a lifeline for flood-affected Sindhis

With the financial & technical support of the World Bank, the Government of Sindh is making substantial progress in restoring infrastructure, livelihoods, & essential services

The Sindh Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Project (SFERP) is a large-scale initiative aimed at addressing the catastrophic effects of the 2022 floods in Sindh, Pakistan. Launched with financial and technical assistance from the World Bank, the project seeks to rebuild essential infrastructure, rehabilitate affected communities, and enhance disaster resilience in the province. The unprecedented monsoon rains of 2022 led to widespread destruction, severely impacting millions of people, causing extensive displacement, loss of life, and economic downturns. In response, the Government of Sindh, in collaboration with the World Bank, formulated SFERP to address immediate relief needs and implement long-term recovery strategies.The 2022 floods in Sindh were among the worst in the province’s history. Excessive monsoon rains resulted in overflowing rivers and reservoirs, submerging entire villages and towns. The flooding destroyed roads, bridges, farmlands, and homes, severely impacting agriculture—the backbone of Sindh’s economy. The humanitarian crisis necessitated an urgent response, prompting the Government of Sindh and international stakeholders to intervene. The primary goal of SFERP was not only to address immediate relief needs but also to lay the foundation for long-term disaster resilience and sustainable development.Rebuilding and restoring damaged roads, bridges, and irrigation systems to ensure smooth connectivity and agricultural productivity. Providing financial aid, agricultural support, and livelihood opportunities to flood-affected communities. Assisting in the rebuilding of homes for displaced families with improved flood-resistant designs.Repairing damaged health and educational facilities to ensure uninterrupted services.Implementing early warning systems and strengthening institutional capacity for future disaster management. Addressing waterlogging and salinity issues caused by excessive floodwater and restoring ecosystems.The project is structured around several components to ensure comprehensive recovery.Infrastructure Rehabilitation,Repairing and upgrading major roads and bridges.Restoring irrigation and drainage networks essential for agriculture.Ensuring sustainable water management solutions.Reconstructing homes with climate-resilient designs.Providing financial assistance to families who lost their homes.Implementing low-cost housing solutions in high-risk areas.Offering financial grants and micro-loans to small businesses and farmers.Introducing skill development programs for employment generation.Supporting farmers with seeds, fertilizers, and modern farming techniques.Rebuilding and equipping damaged hospitals and clinics.Ensuring the availability of essential medicines and healthcare workers.Repairing schools and providing necessary educational materials.Establishing flood monitoring and early warning systems.Training local communities in disaster response and mitigation.Strengthening institutions for better disaster management coordination.Since its launch, SFERP has made significant strides in implementing recovery and rehabilitation initiatives.378 water supply schemes and 156 drainage schemes have been completed, with 80% of the work finalized.Sindh Emergency Rescue Services 1122 District Headquarters Expansion:Four District Headquarters in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, and Tharparkar were completed in February 2025, with handing over planned for March 2025.Six District Headquarters in Qambar Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, Ghotki, Sanghar, Matiari, and Umerkot are at the completion stage, with handover planned for April 2025.Two more District Headquarters in Khairpur and Naushahroferoz are under construction and will be completed by June 2025.Three government hospital emergency facilities were refurbished in August 2024.Ten trauma centers and emergency rooms were refurbished in ten district civil hospitals, including Civil Hospital Ghotki, Kumber, Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Sujawal, Johi, Matiari, Matli, and Thatta.Roadwork is in progress in 19 districts, with a total of 144 roads covering 836 km.120 roads covering 704 km have been completed.The remaining 24 roads, covering 132 km, will be completed by May 2025, benefiting 5.0 million people.The project ensures that all roads, water supply schemes, and infrastructure are constructed using the best available materials, adhering to international standards. Procurement of advanced vehicles and equipment for emergency rescue operations.Adherence to climate-resilient construction standards to prevent future flood damage.The successful execution of the SFERP project is a testament to the exceptional leadership of Secretary P&D Sajjad Hussain, Chairman P&D Najam Shah, and Project Director Muhammad Aslam Leghari. Their dedication, strategic planning, and professional approach have ensured efficiency, quality, and timely implementation. Strong leadership is vital in large-scale projects, and their commitment to excellence has significantly contributed to its progress. Through effective project management, they have optimized resource allocation, mitigated risks, and fostered seamless coordination among teams. Their unwavering efforts deserve immense appreciation, as they continue to drive the project toward successful completion with vision and determination.The Sindh Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Project (SFERP) represents a significant step toward rebuilding and strengthening Sindh’s disaster resilience. With the financial and technical support of the World Bank, the Government of Sindh is making substantial progress in restoring infrastructure, livelihoods, and essential services. The project not only addresses the immediate needs of flood-affected communities but also lays a strong foundation for sustainable development and future disaster preparedness. Through its comprehensive approach, SFERP is transforming Sindh into a more resilient and secure province, ensuring that the devastating impacts of the 2022 floods do not repeat in the future.