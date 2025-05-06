World Asthma Day observed to raise awareness

ISLAMABAD, MAY 06 (DNA) — World Asthma Day was observed on Tuesday to raise awareness about asthma and improve care for patients around the world. Talking to private news channel, the health experts emphasized the importance of early diagnosis, regular treatment, and avoiding triggers to manage asthma effectively.

They urged people to consult doctors if they experience symptoms like shortness of breath, coughing, or wheezing. The theme for this year focused on promoting better access to asthma care for all, “Make Inhaled Treatments Accessible for ALL”. Awareness walks, seminars, and free check-up camps were organized in various cities to mark the day.

A walk for awareness about asthma, its care, and treatment was also organized in Islamabad to educate the public and provide them with the knowledge they need to manage their illness and lead healthy lives. —DNA