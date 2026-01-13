Workshop trains Islamabad health workers for public health emergencies

ISLAMABAD, JAN 13 /DNA/ – The two-day workshop is being organized by the Health Services Academy (HSA), Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, in collaboration with the Pakistan One Health Alliance (POHA). The training has brought together district managers and frontline health workers from across Islamabad to strengthen local preparedness for public health emergencies. Day 1 is being held today, while Day 2 will conclude tomorrow.

This government-supported initiative focuses on developing a skilled One Health workforce by integrating human, animal, and environmental health sectors within the Islamabad Capital Territory. Sessions cover key areas including epidemic intelligence, early warning systems, disease surveillance, outbreak investigation, and coordinated response planning, with particular focus on zoonotic diseases, antimicrobial resistance, and emerging health threats.

As part of the Training of Trainers approach, the workshop aims to prepare master trainers who will further disseminate knowledge and skills at district and provincial levels. POHA is supporting the initiative through technical input, field intelligence expertise, and promotion of intersectoral coordination at the community level.

Officials from the Health Services Academy emphasized the importance of strengthening workforce readiness and coordination to improve health security at the local and national levels. Representatives from POHA highlighted that building field-level capacity is essential for timely detection and response to public health threats.

Participants termed the sessions practical and relevant, noting that the training would help improve preparedness and response capacities at the district level.