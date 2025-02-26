Works of Nigerian artists goes on display at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, FEB 26 (DNA): SYNERGY-2, A Connecting Line Between Nigerian and Pakistani Creative, a groundbreaking exhibition featuring works by eight Nigerian artists and two Pakistani artists, was inaugurated today at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) National Art Gallery in Islamabad. This exhibition was inaugurated by Mrs. Aisha Humera Moriani, Secretary of the Ministry of Climate Change & Environment Coordination along with M. Ayoub Jamali, Director General PNCA.

Curated by Professor Dr. Sumera Jawad, Chairperson of the Department of Fine Arts at Punjab University, SYNERGY-2 presents a remarkable fusion of traditional and modern elements, showcasing the contemporary cultures of both nations. The exhibition features an impressive array of artworks, including sculptures crafted from found objects and paintings that vividly capture the spirit of daily life and cultural traditions in both countries. The exhibition showcases the exceptional talent of ten artists, Anila Adnan, Ekele Ifeanyi, Kent Onah, Obayuwana Augustine Uyi, Ogunsola Kehinde, Ojemekele Ighodalo, Owie Smart, Wilson Felix Olugu, Pakistani artist Sumbul Natalia and Sumera Jawad.

During the inauguration ceremony, Mrs. Moriani expressed her deep appreciation for the Nigerian artists’ works, noting that she was particularly impressed by their innovative use of mediums and techniques. She highlighted the fascinating parallels between Pakistani and Nigerian artistic traditions, observing that both nations share similar motifs and color palettes despite their geographic distance.

“This exhibition represents more than just an artistic showcase—it embodies the spirit of cultural diplomacy and mutual understanding between Nigeria and Pakistan,” remarked Mrs. Moriani during her address. “The creative dialogue established through these artworks demonstrates how art can bridge continents and foster meaningful connections between diverse societies.”

The exhibition is the result of an international collaboration between several prestigious institutions: The University of the Punjab’s Fine Arts Department in Lahore, Art Addiction Gallery in Abuja, The Pakistan High Commission in Abuja, The Pakistan Calligraphy Artists Guild in Lahore.

Professor Dr. Sumera Jawad’s curatorial vision has successfully woven together diverse artistic voices into a cohesive and powerful narrative that explores shared humanity across geographical distances. The exhibition invites viewers to experience how art transcends boundaries, from intricate drawings to contemporary mixed media, from traditional techniques to innovative Nigerian sculptural traditions.

These creations demonstrate how artistic dialogue enriches both cultures while honoring their distinct identities. The conversations sparked between Nigerian and Pakistani artists through this collaboration have yielded remarkable insights and innovations that celebrate both shared values and unique cultural perspectives.

SYNERGY-2 Art Exhibition will remain open to the public at the PNCA National Art Gallery from 25 to 28th February. Daily timings 10 am to 4 pm.