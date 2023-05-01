Working class playing significant role in country’s development: Governor

LAHORE, May 01 (APP): Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Monday said that the working class was playing a key role in the economy and development of the country so today was the day to recognize their role and contribution.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held in connection with the International Labour Day as a special guest at a local hotel.

He said that it was very important to provide education facilities to the working class, adding that the implementation of safety rules for the safety of workers in factories and industries was very important to provide them safe working environment.

The Governor stressed the need for vocational training for the skilled labourers so that they could be properly trained as per international practices.

He said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, in the past as Punjab Chief Minister had taken significant steps for educating the children of kiln workers and ending child labour at brick kilns.

He said that today, tributes should also be paid to the soldiers and martyrs of Pakistan Army who rendered matchless sacrifices for the nation and the country.

On the occasion, Caretaker Provincial Ministers Dr. Javed Akram, Syed Azfar Ali Nasir, Secretary Auqaf Syed Tahir Raza Bukhari, Khatib Badshahi Masjid Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, representatives of labor unions and a large number of other people were also present.