Won’t leave masses at the mercy of govt: Shehbaz Sharif
ISLAMABAD, Nov 13 (DNA): Leader of Opposition in National Assembly and
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif said on
Saturday that the masses affected by inflation won’t be left at the
mercy of the government.
Talking to a private news channel on Saturday, he said that the decision
for the legislative process would be taken by the steering committee of
the opposition.
The opposition leader said that the letter sent by the Speaker National
Assembly has been forwarded to the Steering Committee.
Shehbaz went on to say that the decisions at the level of parliament
would be taken by joint opposition and decisions would be taken in the
best interest of the nation and democracy.
“The government has brought the country to the brink of disaster,” he
said and added the country is burning in the fire of problems.
====
Related News
Italy reports 53 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 8,544 new cases
ROME, NOV 13: Italy reported 53 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 68 the day before, theRead More
Bangladesh High Commissioner visits RCCI “Pindi Food Festival”
Rawalpindi: /DNA/ – High Commissioner of Bangladesh Ruhul Alam Siddique along with his family visitedRead More
Comments are Closed