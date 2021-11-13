Won’t leave masses at the mercy of govt: Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, Nov 13 (DNA): Leader of Opposition in National Assembly and

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif said on

Saturday that the masses affected by inflation won’t be left at the

mercy of the government.

Talking to a private news channel on Saturday, he said that the decision

for the legislative process would be taken by the steering committee of

the opposition.

The opposition leader said that the letter sent by the Speaker National

Assembly has been forwarded to the Steering Committee.

Shehbaz went on to say that the decisions at the level of parliament

would be taken by joint opposition and decisions would be taken in the

best interest of the nation and democracy.

“The government has brought the country to the brink of disaster,” he

said and added the country is burning in the fire of problems.

