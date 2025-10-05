Women’s World Cup: India beat Pakistan by 88 runs

COLOMBO, OCT 5: A dismal batting display cost Pakistan dearly as India triumphed by 88 runs in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 at Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing 248, Pakistan got off to an unusual start when opener Muneeba Ali was run out for just two off 12 balls by Deepti Sharma in the fourth over.

On the final ball, a direct throw from the field struck the stumps. Muneeba appeared to have grounded her bat, but it lifted slightly at the moment of impact, and the on-field decision, confirmed on the big screen, read ‘OUT’.

Frustrated, Muneeba walked off as India celebrated the breakthrough.

Pakistan’s woes continued as Sadaf Shamas fell for six off 24 balls in the eighth over to Kranti Goud, and Aliya Riaz was dismissed for two off eight deliveries, leaving the team at 26-3 in 11.1 overs.

Pakistans Sidra Amin plays a shot during the ICC Womens Cricket World Cup 2025 match against India. — Facebook/@PakistanCricketBoard

Pakistan’s Sidra Amin plays a shot during the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 match against India. — Facebook/@PakistanCricketBoard

Natalia Parvaiz and Sidra Amin then formed a steady 69-run partnership, easing some pressure with a series of boundaries. The stand ended when Goud claimed Natalia’s wicket for 33 off 46 balls, leaving Pakistan at 95-4 in 27.1 overs.

Wickets continued to fall at regular intervals. Skipper Fatima Sana managed just two off 15 deliveries before Deepti Sharma removed her.

Sidra Amin fought back with a resilient 81 off 106 balls, registering her 13th ODI fifty—her first against India—with the score at 106-5 in 32 overs.

Sidra Nawaz contributed 14 runs before Sneh Rana dismissed her, breaking a crucial 41-run stand. Rameen Shamim followed, falling for a first-ball duck to Deepti Sharma, leaving Pakistan reeling at 146-7 in 38.3 overs.

Sidra Amin’s resistance ended when Rana dismissed her, and Diana Baig was run out for nine off 13 balls following a direct hit by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.

Pakistan was eventually bowled out for 159 in 43 overs, with Deepti Sharma taking three wickets, Goud three, and Rana two.

Batting first, India had a positive start with openers Smriti Mandhana (23 off 32) and Pratika Rawal (31 off 37) putting pressure on Pakistan’s attack.

Mandhana was dismissed by Fatima Sana, and Rawal was clean bowled by Sadia Iqbal, ending their 19-run partnership.

Harleen Deol and Harmanpreet Kaur steadied the innings before Kaur was dismissed for 19 by Diana Baig. Deol added 46 runs for the fifth wicket with Jemimah Rodrigues but fell for 46 off 65 balls.

Rodrigues followed for 32 off 37 balls, leaving India at 159-5 in the 35th over.

Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana guided India past the 200-run mark with a 42-run partnership. Rana fell for 20 off 33 balls to Fatima Sana in the 44.2 over.

Diana Baig then dismissed Sharma for 25, and Sadia Iqbal accounted for Shree Charani (8), leaving India at 226-8 in 48.2 overs.

Richa Ghosh played a blazing unbeaten 39 off 20 balls, featuring three fours and two sixes, while Kranti Goud added eight before falling to Diana Baig.

Renuka Singh was the last wicket, departing for a first-ball duck, leaving India at 247-9.