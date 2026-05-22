Women’s Symposium Sparks New Era in Pakistan Football

AFZAL JAVED

ISLAMABAD: The “Reviving Women’s Football in Pakistan – Building the Future Together” symposium was successfully held, bringing together government officials, FIFA representatives and key football stakeholders to discuss the future development of women’s football in Pakistan.

The Women’s Football Symposium 2026 was organized by the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF). The event was attended by Member of the National Assembly Mehreen Razzaq Bhutto, Federal Secretary for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) and Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, former Multan Sultans CEO Ali Tareen, PFF President Syed Mohsen Gilani, PFF CEO Shahid Khokhar, Head of PFF Women’s Wing Mejzgaan Orakzai, along with other dignitaries.

Speaking at the symposium, Mehreen Razzaq Bhutto appreciated the efforts of Syed Mohsen Gilani and his team for reviving football activities across Pakistan over the past year. She said the renewed energy and momentum in football are encouraging signs for the future of the game, adding that Pakistan has witnessed inspiring examples of women breaking barriers and redefining what is possible in sports.

Federal Secretary IPC Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani said football is a game of the masses and that the government is committed to providing maximum facilities for the promotion of football at the grassroots level.

He emphasized the importance of developing sports infrastructure in schools and colleges and said the Pakistan Football Federation is moving in the right direction for the development of the game. “Football has the power to go beyond sport. It promotes confidence, leadership, teamwork and discipline among the youth,” he stated.

PFF President Syed Mohsen Gilani said the federation is making every possible effort for the promotion and development of football in Pakistan. He added that FIFA has provided football arenas and that the project will expand to different cities in the future.

Meanwhile, FIFA Head of Women’s Football Development Arijana Demirović expressed excitement about working with Pakistan and praised the country’s football talent.

She said FIFA is committed to creating pathways and opportunities for girls to grow in football and stressed the importance of greater participation in sports. “This is a great opportunity to collaborate and work together for the future of women’s football in Pakistan,” she said.

She further added that FIFA will continue supporting football development in Pakistan and plans to visit the country again in the near future, while also appreciating the efforts of Mohsen Gilani for the promotion and development of football in Pakistan.