Women’s squash premier league starts

AFZAL JAVED

ISLAMABAD: Talented deaf and dumb squash player Sana Bahadur thrashed Pakistan number one squash player Noor ul Ain in the first round by 3-2 in the inaugural edition of Pakistan women’s squash premier league 2023 here at the Mushaf Squash Complex Islamabad on Monday.

According to event organiser Sadia Gul, who is also national women coach said that the two days event will provide an opportunity to local players to improve their game as first time girls from Quetta also participating in the premier league organised by the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) with the collaboration of Women in Sports (WinS) and Serena Hotels.

Sadia Gul said that the women’s premier league is not just a tournament but it aims to promote and inspire the young girls to showcase their talent and to excel in the game of squash. She said that 16 players are divided into four teams namely Warriors, Tigers, Shaheen and Panther.

On day one Sana Bahadur of team panther’s beat national ranking top player Noor ul Ain (Warriors) by 3-2 to upset them in the premier league. Noor ul Ain led the match by 11-13, 11-8, 11-9 but Sana Bahadur gripped the game and never allowed Noor ul Ain to come back in the game and won the last two games by 13-11 and 11-8.

Faiqa Fida 9 years old girl belongs from team Shaheen also beat Farwa Batool of Warriors by 11-7, 6-11, 11-8, 11-9 while Quetta girl Irum Zehra of team Panthers beat Zayna Zuabir(team Warriors) in close match by 9-11, 11-2, 9-11, 11-4, 11-2

Another close match was witnessed between Mehwish Ali of team Tigers and Sana Bahadur of panthers which were won by Mehwish by 11-9, 9-11, 7-11, 11-5, 11-7 respectively.