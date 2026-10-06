Women’s empowerment vital for sustainable economic growth: Farah Naz Akbar

Hails ICCI role in promoting ease of doing business

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Member National Assembly, Parliamentary Secretary for National Heritage & Culture Division and President PML-N Women Wing Islamabad, Farah Naz Akbar, has assured her full support to the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) for promoting women’s economic empowerment and facilitating women entrepreneurs, saying that meaningful participation of women in economic activities was essential for sustainable national development.

She said the incumbent government, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, was making all-out efforts to promote business activity, strengthen the economy and enhance Pakistan’s exports to earn much-needed foreign exchange. She expressed these views during her visit to ICCI here on Tuesday, where she congratulated the newly elected leadership and appreciated the Chamber’s role in promoting ease of doing business and economic development.

Farah Naz Akbar said ICCI, being the federal chamber, had an important role in strengthening coordination between the government and private sector and advancing the economic interests of the business community. Syed Zeeshan Naqvi, Focal Person to the Chairman, Prime Minister’s Youth Programme for Youth Mobilization and Engagement, accompanied her. Farah Naz Akbar also offered Fateha for the departed soul of the mother of ICCI Vice President Mohammad Waqas Khan.

ICCI President Mohammad Zikria Akbar Zia briefed her about his vision for promoting ease of doing business and strengthening the Chamber’s advocacy role. Senior Vice President Mohammad Ashfaq Hussain Chatah and Vice President Mohammad Waqas Khan also shared their views on the Chamber’s future initiatives and priorities. Executive Members Chaudhry Mazher Hussain, Malik Rashid Tufail, Mohammad Nauman, Shahid Abbasi, Rana Istikhar Ali Khan, Syed Imran Bukhari, Mohammad Israr Mishwani, , Mohammad Arif, Mohammad Fawad Seigal, Mohammad Khurshid, Sohail Chaudhry, Ms. Sadaf Asim Abbasi,Ms. Nageena Khaleeque and others were also present on the occasion.