Women journalists need a safe, equal and empowering media environment, says Sharmila Farooqui

KARACHI, JUL 10: /DNA/ – Member of the National Assembly *Sharmila Farooqui* stressed the need for greater participation of women in journalism, saying that the ratio of women in the profession is declining and requires serious attention. She said women journalists are better positioned to highlight issues related to children, women and other social concerns. “In the past, a successful journalist was the one who broke the news first. Today, a successful journalist is the one whose story proves to be accurate the next day,” she remarked.

She expressed these views while addressing the one-day media conference, *”Empowering Women Journalists: Leadership, Safety and Innovation,”* organized by the *Women Media Center Pakistan (WMC)* with the support of the *National Endowment for Democracy (NED)* at a local hotel in Karachi.

The conference brought together leading journalists, media professionals, academics, civil society representatives, students and participants from across Pakistan to discuss women’s leadership in journalism, digital safety, online harassment, misinformation, ethical journalism, artificial intelligence, media credibility and emerging opportunities in digital media.

WMC Founder and Chief Executive Officer *Fauzia Shaheen* highlighted the gap between women’s enrollment in media studies and their representation in media organizations, particularly in leadership and decision-making roles. She emphasized that women should not wait for opportunities but should step forward and take leadership themselves.

*Amber Shamsi*, Editor at Nukta Pakistan, shared her professional journey, saying she accepted low-paying jobs early in her career because of her passion for journalism. She recalled covering terrorism-related incidents and said women journalists often face significant challenges but must remain resilient and committed to their profession.

Journalist, digital rights activist and Bolo Bhi co-founder *Farieha Aziz* spoke on digital safety, online harassment and legal protections for journalists. She said that despite a decade of the PECA law, women journalists continue to face serious online abuse, including AI-generated deepfakes, while effective legal protection and enforcement remain inadequate. She stressed that ensuring the safety of women journalists is the state’s responsibility.

*Buraq Shabbir*, Culture and Lifestyle Reporter for BBC Urdu and Arab News Pakistan, highlighted the importance of verifying information through multiple credible sources to counter misinformation and disinformation, particularly in the digital era.

*Rabia Mushtaq*, Senior Sub-Editor at Geo Digital, said artificial intelligence can be a useful tool for journalists but cannot replace editorial judgment and fact-checking. She emphasized that verification remains the foundation of responsible journalism.

*Shazia Hasan*, Senior Staff Reporter at Dawn, encouraged women journalists to pursue the reporting beats they are passionate about instead of being confined to traditionally assigned “soft” beats. She shared her experience of covering sports, often working in male-dominated environments.

Academic *Dr. Huma Baqai* said women have made significant progress in many fields but continue to be underrepresented in decision-making positions. She noted that women account for only a small percentage of leadership roles in AI management, underscoring the need for greater inclusion.

Interactive question-and-answer sessions were also held during the conference, where participants discussed challenges faced by women journalists, equal opportunities in newsrooms, representation in decision-making, digital security, ethical journalism, artificial intelligence and the growing influence of social media.

The speakers unanimously emphasized that creating a safe, dignified and equitable working environment for women in media, ensuring their meaningful participation in leadership and decision-making, and promoting ethical journalism require collective action from media organizations, policymakers and civil society.

The conference concluded with a renewed commitment to empowering women journalists, supporting their professional growth and fostering a safer and more inclusive media landscape in Pakistan.

Panelists of the Conference:

MNA PPP, Sharmila Farooqui, Rector MiTe, Dr. Huma Baqai, (CEO WMC) Fauzia Shaheen, Reporter Dawn Shazia Hassan, editor Pakistan Nukta, Amber Shamsi, BBC, Burraq Shabbir, Geo Digital, Rabia Mushtaq and Digital Rights Activist Farieha Aziz.