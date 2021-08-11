Woman stands on top of Burj Khalifa in viral Emirates ad. BTS video shows how it was filmed

DUBAI, AUG 11: Emirates released a new advertisement featuring a woman standing on top of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Later, it also shared a BTS video showing how the ad was filmed. The videos have gone viral on social media.

Emirates, which is the largest airline and the flag carrier of the United Arab Emirates, has occupied the top spot on the trends list after it released a new advertisement featuring a woman standing on top of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

The 30-second advert has gone viral on social media as users were left in awe after watching the clip. Nicole Smith-Ludvik, who is a professional skydiving instructor, features as an Emirates cabin crew member in the advert.

As the ad opens, Nicole in the Emirates uniform is seen holding up message boards that read, “Moving the UAE to the UK Amber list has made us feel on top of the world. Fly Emirates. Fly better.”

As the camera pans out, you will see that Nicole is actually standing on the tip of Burj Khalifa with a spectacular view of Dubai’s skyline in the backdrop. At 828 metres above the ground, the Burj Khalifa is the world’s tallest building.

Nicole also shared the ad on Instagram, saying, “This is, without a doubt, one of the most amazing and exciting stunts I’ve ever done. A big shout out to Emirates Airlines for your creative marketing idea! It was a pleasure being a part of the team!”

Nicole Smith-Ludvik is a “world traveller, skydiver, yoga instructor, hiker and adventurer” as described on her Instagram bio.

Meanwhile, social media users were absolutely stupefied after watching the Emirates ad and shared their thoughts and opinions in the comments section.