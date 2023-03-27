Woman sells newborn minutes after giving birth

As many as 11 people were arrested by Indian police in connection with a case wherein a woman allegedly sold her newborn baby in India’s Jharkhand state.

The woman identified as Asha Devi gave birth to a baby boy and sold his son minutes after his birth.

According to the Indian police, after receiving the information about the incident the police swung into action arrested the mother and rescued the newborn within 24 hours while seizing Rs 100,000 from the possession of Asha Devi.

Asha Devi led the police to a ‘Sahiya didi’, alias Dimple Devi, based on the lead provided by Dimple Devi, police apprehended the other accused and arrested the gang of 11 people.

In a statement, Dimple Devi confessed that she struck a deal with two brokers for Rs 450,000. While the mother of the baby was given Rs 100,000, the rest Rs 350,000 was shared among the brokers.

A case was registered against the accused brokers and mother on the statement of the Deputy Superintendent of the Hospital, doctor Manish Lal.