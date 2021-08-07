Woman kills mother after fight over marriage proposal
MANDI BAHAUDDIN, AUG 7 /DNA/ – A woman has been accused of murdering her mother in Mandi Bahauddin after an argument over a proposal.
The incident took place at Jadu Kala in Phalia district. The suspect ran away after shooting her mother, the police said.
Raids are being carried out to arrest the accused.=DNA
