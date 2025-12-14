Woman gives birth inside self-driving taxi in US

ISLAMABAD, DEC 14: A Waymo self-driving taxi became the site of an extraordinary event this week when a woman gave birth inside the vehicle en route to the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) Medical Center.

The mother was traveling to the hospital Monday when she unexpectedly went into labor. According to a Waymo spokesperson, the company’s rider support team detected “unusual activity” inside the vehicle, contacted the passenger, and alerted 911.

Waymo, a subsidiary of Alphabet, declined to provide specifics on how the vehicle recognized the emergency. The company has previously noted that its vehicles are equipped with cameras and microphones both inside and outside to monitor conditions.

The robotaxi safely transported both mother and baby to the hospital ahead of emergency responders. Jess Berthold, a UCSF spokesperson, confirmed their arrival and said the mother was unavailable for comment. Following the incident, the vehicle was temporarily removed from service for cleaning.

While rare, this was not the first baby delivered in a Waymo vehicle. “We’re proud to be a trusted ride for moments big and small, serving riders from just seconds old to many years young,” the company said.

Waymo’s driverless taxis have become increasingly popular despite occasional controversies. The autonomous cars operate on freeways and city streets in San Francisco, Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Phoenix. The service has previously faced scrutiny for incidents including a U-turn in front of police and the accidental death of a local cat.

This latest event highlights the growing capabilities of autonomous vehicles to respond to unexpected situations, reinforcing their evolving role in daily life.