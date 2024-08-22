Witnesses disown testimonies in 9 May cases

Court Reporter

ISLAMABAD, AUG 22 /DNA/ – Former Punjab Deputy Speaker Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi and MPA Umar Tanveer Butt have denied becoming witnesses against former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in cases linked to the May 9 unrest.

Appearing before Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Malik Ijaz Asif today, both leaders refuted the claim that they provided confessional statements under Section 164. They insisted they never testified against the PTI founder or his wife, either verbally or in writing, before any magistrate.

In court, Abbasi and Butt maintained that Imran Khan had consistently advocated peaceful protest and that the serious allegations against him lacked any foundation. Both also filed applications seeking acquittal due to insufficient evidence, which the court has accepted for further hearing.

Their lawyer, Faisal Malik, submitted the applications, which have now become part of the court record. It was on the basis of these alleged statements that Bushra Bibi was implicated in the May 9 cases.

The court has issued notices for the hearing of both acquittal requests, signalling potential relief for the accused leaders.