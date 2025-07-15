Without cheaper electricity, Pakistan’s factories will struggle: ICCI

ISLAMABAD, JUL 15 /DNA/ – The leadership of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has called on the government to further reduce power tariffs in order to strengthen Pakistan’s industrial competitiveness in global markets. It emphasized that persistently high energy costs have long been a major barrier to productivity and growth in the country’s industrial sector.

President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, along with Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui and Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, underscored the urgent need for a sustainable and industry-friendly energy policy, warning that without timely reforms, the private sector would continue to face serious challenges in expanding and competing internationally.

Over the years, elevated electricity prices have drastically eroded industrial output and weakened our global market position, President Qureshi stated. “Now is the time to take bold, corrective measures to reverse this trend.

The ICCI leadership stressed the importance of stable and predictable electricity rates not only for industries but also for households, calling on the government to work hand-in-hand with the business community to ensure long-term affordability and reliability in power supply.

They maintained that acknowledging the private sector’s concerns and addressing them through practical, effective solutions will help rejuvenate industrial activity, promote investment, and accelerate national economic progress.

Reiterating ICCI’s commitment to being a constructive partner, the Chamber’s leadership assured full cooperation with the government in creating a conducive business environment that enables sustainable growth and enhances Pakistan’s global economic standing.=DNA