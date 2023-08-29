Withdraw taxes and lower unit price of electricity: RCCI

RAWALPINDI, AUG 29 /DNA/ – Addressing a protest rally organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce against electricity bills, inflation, petrol diesel price hike and anti-business policies, Chamber President Saqib Rafiq has said that due to brutal taxes and per unit price increase in electricity bills, the cost of doing business has increased manifold, industry has come to a standstill, businesses are now forced to close.

RCCI has demanded to review the electricity prices and give relief, he said that traders should not be forced to shutter down; Saqib Rafiq said that the burden of electricity theft and line losses is being borne by the masses and traders. Instead of increasing investment, the government is collecting revenue by putting taxes in the bills.

The anti-business policies will have to be stopped, he added.

He thanked the participation of markets, bazaars and Anjuman Tajrans across the city in the rally. On this occasion, the group leader Sohail Altaf said that Today’s large gathering at the rally was a demonstration of merchant unity.

The dollar rate has risen above three hundred, neither importer nor exporter can do any business, the facility of free units and free petrol should be abolished, he demanded.

Representatives of Anjuman Tajran Shahid Ghafoor Pracha, Sharjeel Mir, Sheikh Hafeez, Arshad Awan, President of Small Chamber Tariq Jadoon, Raja Jawad, Munir Baig Mirza and other business leaders also addressed the rally. The rally started from the Chamber Building and ended at Kachhari Chowk.