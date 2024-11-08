Friday, November 8, 2024
Winter package: Up to Rs26 per unit relief on extra consumption of power announced

ISLAMABAD, NOV 8: In an effort to manage seasonal electricity demand and stimulate economic growth, the government on Friday announced the “Bijli Sahulat Package” for the winter months from December 2024 to February 2025.

According to a statement issued by the Power Division, a flat rate of Rs26.07 per unit will be offered for any additional electricity demand above the benchmark historical average.

