Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Main Menu

‘Will stay with the party’, says PTI’s Qureshi while being re-arrested outside Adiala Jail

| May 23, 2023

‘Will stay with the party’, says PTI’s Qureshi while being re-arrested outside Adiala Jail

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

‘Will stay with the party’, says PTI’s Qureshi while being re-arrested outside Adiala Jail

‘Will stay with the party’, says PTI’s Qureshi while being re-arrested outside Adiala Jail

UK Acting High Commissioner calls on Sadiq Sanjrani

DNA ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, held a meeting with the UK Acting HighRead More

Comments are Closed