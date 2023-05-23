‘Will stay with the party’, says PTI’s Qureshi while being re-arrested outside Adiala Jail
‘Will stay with the party’, says PTI’s Qureshi while being re-arrested outside Adiala Jail
« UK Acting High Commissioner calls on Sadiq Sanjrani (Previous News)
Related News
‘Will stay with the party’, says PTI’s Qureshi while being re-arrested outside Adiala Jail
‘Will stay with the party’, says PTI’s Qureshi while being re-arrested outside Adiala Jail
UK Acting High Commissioner calls on Sadiq Sanjrani
DNA ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, held a meeting with the UK Acting HighRead More
Comments are Closed