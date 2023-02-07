Will raise Kashmir issue at every international forum: Sardar Saleem

ISLAMABAD: /DNA/ – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Sardar Saleem Haider said that people of Pakistan have strong historical and blood ties with people of Kashmir and no power on earth can disrupt this relationship. He said that the government will raise and fight Kashmir issue at every international forum and expose blatant violation of international laws by the Indian government and the brutality and oppression of Indian occupied forces in Kashmir.

Addressing on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day at OPF Girls College, F-8/2, Islamabad, SAPM said that the roots of freedom movement of people of Kashmir are grounded in the two-nation theory of Quaid-e-Azam. The dream of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent would not be complete without the freedom of Indian Occupied Kashmir. We still believe in the peaceful solution of Kashmir Issue according to the will of people of Kashmir, as guaranteed by the UN resolutions.

He further said that the sufferings of the people of Kashmir have not ended due to inaction of the international community. He urged the international community to raise its voice in seeking an end to the gross violations of human rights and the reign of terror unleashed by Indian occupation forces in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

SAPM appreciated OPF for providing quality education to the children of overseas Pakistanis and general public throughout Pakistan. Earlier, the SAPM visited art exhibition and different art works displayed by the students.