Will Fakhar Zaman recover in time for Asia Cup 2025?

Pakistan’s left-handed batsman Fakhar Zaman is expected to regain full fitness soon and is likely to be available for the Asia Cup, scheduled to begin in the UAE on September 9.

As per a local media outlet, the hard-hitting batter, the player’s injury is not serious and he is expected to recover soon.

“He is currently in Dubai on his way back home from the United States and is expected to reach tonight. I spoke to him personally and he told me that it’s a minor injury and it will take him just 10 to 15 days to recover,” the source said.

The opening batter sustained a hamstring injury during the second T20I against the West Indies in Lauderhill, USA.

The injury ruled him out of both the third T20I and the upcoming three-match ODI series against the same opposition, starting this Friday.

Once back home, Fakhar will begin his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore.

His return is eagerly anticipated, especially given Pakistan’s need for an experienced campaigner on the slow, spin-friendly tracks expected in the UAE.

This is not the first time this year that Fakhar has missed a key assignment due to injury.

Earlier, he was sidelined for Pakistan’s high-profile ICC Championship Trophy match against India after suffering an oblique muscle tear during a game against New Zealand. Imam-ul-Haq replaced him for the remainder of that tournament.

In the recent T20I series against the West Indies, Fakhar showed promise with the bat. He scored 28 runs off 24 balls at No. 3 in the first match before falling to Shamar Joseph.

In the second game, he made 20 runs off 19 deliveries, including two boundaries, before injuring himself while fielding. He missed the third match, which Pakistan won by 13 runs to clinch the series 2-1.

The Asia Cup will feature eight teams divided into two groups. Group A includes Pakistan, India, UAE, and Oman, while Group B comprises Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, and Afghanistan.

Pakistan’s campaign starts on September 12 against Oman in Dubai, followed by a much-anticipated clash with India on September 14, and a final group-stage match against the UAE on September 17.

India remains the most successful side in the tournament’s history with eight titles, followed by Sri Lanka with six and Pakistan with two.

Since 2016, the Asia Cup has alternated between ODI and T20I formats. This edition will be played in the T20 format, serving as key preparation for the T20 World Cup scheduled for next year.

Ahead of the Asia Cup, Pakistan will also participate in a tri-nation T20I series in Sharjah featuring Afghanistan and the UAE, scheduled from August 29 to September 7.